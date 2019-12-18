Robert Stultz, a lifelong resident of Walker County, said he plans to seek the District 4 seat on the Walker County Board of Commissioners.
“Having been involved in healthcare in the community since 1986 — the last 25 years as a physician Assistant — I have strived for a positive change for the community and its residents,” Stultz said. “I now feel it is time for me to seek elected office. By doing so I will bring problem-solving skills, conservative leadership, and fresh ideas to Walker County.”
Robert Stultz said he stands for strong conservative values, limited government, family values, free enterprise, and limited taxation.
Stultz and his wife Rachel, a registered nurse in clinical training and development with Louisiana Healthcare, live in south Walker County and operate a small farm.