Robert Blakemore on Friday, Oct. 18, announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Walker County Board of Commissioners.
County residents voted to expand the current sole county commissioner position to a board of five commissioners beginning in January 2021. An election will be held in November 2020. The chairman of the Board of Commissioners will remain a full-time position, while the other four positions will be part-time.
“I am a father of five, husband to the love of my life, softball coach, truck driver and auctioneer,” Blakemore said.
“I have decided to run for District 1 commissioner. After much thought and consideration, I know that I could be a positive change and present a more well-rounded approach to Walker politics.
“As a lifelong resident of the north end of Walker County, I have spent my life listening to the outcries of our community. We need a representative that not only understands the needs and concerns of community, but has the ability to take action, and represent these concerns.
“While working for Walker County Road Department for almost seven years, I lead multiple crews. There differing opinions were met with a fair minded approach, to accomplish much more than what is being accomplished today.
“For over 40 years my family has owned an operated a business in Walker County. Local business is essential to the long-term well-being of our community. As I work for my family business today, I hope to see its continued growth for the next generation. Burdensome local policy affects local business the most. Let’s promote friendly neighborhoods and prosperous business.”