Although the city of Ringgold is in need of some new machinery, officials recently rejected all bids it received for a new heavy-duty vehicle after all the bids exceeded the budget.
During the Oct. 14 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained that the recent bid opening for a sidearm tractor and brush cutter brought back some higher-than-expected quotes.
“Our budget was $90,000, and all of the machines were well above that,” Wright said.
Instead of overpaying or attempting to attempt to close the gaps with negotiation, the board ultimately voted to reject all bids.
After the unanimous vote, Wright said city staff will reassess the needs of the machine and see if certain changes can be made to the bid specs.
“I think we’re going to go back to the drawing board and see if we can’t find some proper machine that meets the specs we need and get it closer to that price,” Wright said.
In other business, the city will attempt to recoup some money from one if its printers, as the board unanimously approved declaring an HP Laser Jet 1320 copier machine as surplus.
Wright said the machine, which was used primarily by the city clerk, will be posted on GovDeals.com, a site that specialized in the sale of equipment and property from government entities.