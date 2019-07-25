The city of Ringgold received a special surprise Monday night, July 22, when a $12,500 donation was made to the veteran’s memorial flag fund.
During that evening’s City Council meeting, attorney Wayne Peters presented the donation to the city with several volunteers in attendance who work tirelessly each year on the “Festival of Flags” project.
“State Representative Steve Tarvin and I serve as the directors of the Frank P. Pierce Foundation, and it’s our privilege on behalf of the foundation to make a gift to the Catoosa County Veteran’s Memorial Flag project,” Peters said. “We’re please to make a gift to the flag fund in the amount of $12,500.”
Twice a year, during the two weeks that surround Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, the city's flag committee volunteers erect wooden crosses and American flags throughout town in recognition of deceased military veterans from Catoosa County.
Each year, the number of crosses and flags increases as does the amount of time and effort put in by volunteers.
“We want to make this gift in honor of our veterans, and also in recognition and appreciation for the work from the many volunteers that make the flag project a success,” Peters said.