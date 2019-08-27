A now-former Ringgold police officer is behind bars in Catoosa County after being arrested for alleged sexual assault.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 27-year-old Blake Ballew of Dalton, Ga., was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 26 on charges of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and violation of oath by public officer.
All three charges are felonies, and Ballew remains in Catoosa County jail at this time with no bond set.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, a woman filed a report of sexual assault against Ballew with the Varnell Police Department. Varnell police then contacted the GBI to assist with the investigation.
A source close to the investigation said Tuesday morning that Ballew has been terminated by the city of Ringgold. Ringgold officials declined to comment on the matter and referred all questions and inquiries to the GBI.
Ballew’s arrest came after GBI agents conducted interviews, reviewed physical evidence in the case, and discussed the matter with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office.