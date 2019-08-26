On Monday, Aug. 26, the GBI arrested and charged Ringgold police officer Blake Ballew, 27, with aggravated sexual assault, violation of oath of office, and false imprisonment.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, at approximately 2 p.m. the GBI’s Calhoun Region 1 Office was requested by the Varnell Police Department to assist in a sexual assault investigation involving Ballew.
On Thursday, a female entered the Varnell Police Department to make a police report of a sexual assault by Ballew.
After interviews, review of the physical evidence, and consulting with the Lookout Mountain District Attorney’s Office, the GBI obtained arrest warrants for Ballew.
He was booked into the Catoosa County jail without incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing.