The city of Ringgold has approved a partnership with the University of Georgia for a garden project to bring plant life and education to its most popular park.
During the Sept. 9 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained recent discussions with University of Georgia staff about the state’s Botanical Garden of Georgia Program.
The program, titled Connect to Protect, combines public displays of native plants with educational material to give the public and students a better understanding of how native plants contribute to maintaining biodiversity in urban and suburban landscapes.
“The University of Georgia -- this is one of their programs to try to help with pollination and to help in getting more of the native species growing,” Wright explained. “It’s a state garden program. The gardens are comprised of a selection of Georgia native plants to try to get those reestablished in certain areas. They’re trying to support insects and birds and small mammals in this process.”
Program officials decided they want work on a garden in town, but the big question was where to install the new plants and educational material.
“They’ll plant three native wildflower species that will bloom in the spring, summer, and the fall so that they’ll always have something in bloom,” Wright said. “They’ll do three natives species of plants that support larva stages of native insects -- that’s one of their goals. An additional goal is to not use any exotic or invasive type plants that will take over the garden over a period of time."
Wright and Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Middlebrooks recently scouted multiple locations with Lauren Mueller from the University of Georgia, and narrowed the choices down to two locations: Citizen’s Park in the middle of downtown in the triangle between Nashville Street and Lafayette Street, and the Little General Children’s Park.
“The benefit at Little General’s Park is the amazing amount of school groups and school buses that when they go for these day trips,” Wright said. “A lot of classes will stop there and use that area to do their picnics and give kids the chance to run off some of their energy. It would be a good location. The decision tonight is whether or not y’all have a preference for either of those locations.”
Amid the discussion, council member Randall Franks motioned for the city to designate the children’s park as their number one choice.
“I move we approve placement at the children’s park, and then secondarily, if they’re interested in helping us with the other location too, that would be great,” Franks said.
The board unanimously approved the motion 5-0, at which time Wright added that the city may look for help from the public on the project. With a location for the garden now approved, Wright said city staff will be looking for volunteers to help with the gardening efforts.
“I guess it would be good to say to the public, if you’re a master gardener or you’re interested in that kind of thing, or you know some that are, please let us know because I’m sure they’re going to need some volunteers to help with the plants,” Wright said.
“They want this to be an outdoor classroom so that teachers can bring kids and actually hold a class,” Wright said.
Those interested in volunteering with the upcoming project can call Ringgold City Hall at 706-935-3061 for more information