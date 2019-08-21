The Ringgold Police Department will soon outfit its officers with body cameras after the City Council approved a nearly $10,000 bid for the equipment.
During the Aug. 12 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained the department’s desire to purchase body cameras from the same company that handles the in-car video and implements them on officers.
“They’ve worked with us on our server to make sure we have that video that is very much needed,” Wright said. “Digital Ally also does the body cameras as well. They work in tandem together. When the car video goes live, it’s going to automatically initiate the body camera. So that puts that officer arriving at the scene of a dire situation. They won’t have to remember to turn their body camera on. It’s already on.”
Council member Larry Black, a long-time lawman, said that body cameras are becoming commonplace in law enforcement, and that they would help with officer accountability and public record as far as criminal cases go.
“In current law enforcement now, you’re very much expected to have CCTV coverage generated from the patrol car. And also, the public really demands that we have body cameras on these officers when they exit the patrol cars and go into a building, apartment complex, or something like that,” Black said. “With all the events that are happening in law enforcement now, some of these things that happen we must capture for report purposes for prosecution, and so on.”
The council voted unanimously to purchase 12 body camera units, an equipment item that was already planned for in this year’s budget.
“This item was budgeted and it’s also included in the capital improvement plan for 2019,” Wright said. “We recommend approval of $9,228 for the body cameras.”
Due to the body cameras being compatible with the existing in-car video equipment, Mayor Nick Millwood agreed that the purchase is a logical one.
“That’s why it’s important that we go with these body cameras because it supplements as opposed to having to replace the car and the body (cameras). It’s more economical also,” Millwood said.
According to Ringgold Police Capt. Chris Faulk, the cameras were ordered after the purchase was approved and have arrived.
Faulk says the cameras will be on officers out in the field as soon as they’re set up in the system.