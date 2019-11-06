At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Freedom Center voting precinct in Ringgold was hopping. With only an hour to go before the polls closed, cars kept turning into the packed parking lot. As soon as one car pulled out of a space, another pulled in.
Candidates and their campaign supporters lined the road leading to the precinct, holding signs, waving and smiling their brightest.
Meantime, the polls at Fort Oglethorpe City Hall were also staying busy. By 6:45 p.m., election manager Tammy Raley said 345 people had voted. With 15 minutes to go, voters were still walking through the doors.
Mather Verner and Chris Major-Verner voted in Fort Oglethorpe. “I was still not sure who I would vote for when we were pulling into city hall,” said Major-Verner, “but when I saw people standing out there with signs, I was impressed with their dedication and that helped me decide.”
The Verners, husband and wife, said they’ve lived in Fort Oglethorpe for nine years. They moved to the North Georgia area from West Palm Beach, Fla.
“My grandfather never voted,” said Verner, “and he was always whining about politicians. One day, my mama asked him, ‘Daddy, did you vote?’ He said no and she told him to stop complaining.”
Verner, a Navy Veteran, said his father and an uncle fought in World War II. Both Verners have relatives who have served in the armed forces and Mather Verner had two aunts who worked in shipyards during wartime. The Verners said they take their patriotism and their obligation to vote very seriously.
Raley, who has been working as election manager in Fort Oglethorpe for 11 years, said people seemed to like the new voting machines. “They’ve had a very positive attitude about the new system,” she said.