As has been the case in years past, the city of Ringgold is eyeing federal grant funds in order to repave several city roads next year.
In late September, City Manager Dan Wright explained the city’s plan to acquire 2020-23 grant funding through the Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), which offers funding through its Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
“The city of Ringgold’s TIP request continues to move forward through the process for these federal funds,” Wright said during the Sept. 23 City Council meeting. “The way it appears, the city does qualify for the Z230 funds and could possibly be funded in 2020.”
Wright explained that the funding does include a percentage match on the city’s part, but that the funds acquired make the cost on the local end more than worth it.
“The total funding will be $654,705, with $523,764 being federal funds, and then local funds that we will pay will be $130,941,” Wright explained. “What that means to our public is that we’re going to be able to use federal funds to pave a lot of our city streets – the majority of Tennessee Street, South Sparks Street, Robin Road, Emberson Drive, Candy Lane, Cotter Street, and South Depot Street -- so that’s a lot of streets for the city to get paved.”
As for Robin Road being a part of the plan, Mayor Nick Millwood said he’s glad that road will be spruced up for the bi-annual Festival of Flags celebration.
“That’s going to be great for those flag pictures to have that done, and it needs it too. But aesthetically, that’s going to be great,” Millwood opined.
“Yes, Robin Road needs it,” Wright concurred.
During the discussion, Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford pointed out how big of a deal the TOP and the TIP program are for the city.
“Any time we can apply for something (like this) and get it in there, it’s a big help for us,” Crawford said.
Wright says that as the city crafts its budget moving forward, the 20-percent match of the federal funding will be an amount earmarked for the TIP projects.
“Just keep it on your minds that as we budget, we’re going to be putting in that $130,941 in for next year, so that we can leverage $523,000,” Wright told the Mayor and Council.
Wright said the plan is for those roads to be paved in 2020 as a part of the program.
“That’s what it looks like right now,” Wright said. “Those funds are usually pretty consistent.”