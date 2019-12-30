Ringgold’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) has been working to create a new website geared toward tourism and city events and has landed on a development company to create the site.
During the final City Council meeting of the year on Dec. 9, council member and CVB board member Kelly Bomar presented the CVB’s recommendation for ratification and explained the work and plan for the site.
“This comes as a recommendation from the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB),” Bomar said. “Jamie Klementisz, our Main Street manager, and Marcy Kernea (board member) have done a lot of work. There were like 40-50 original proposals and we narrowed it down to four or five. We did phone interviews, we did references. We did all kinds of stuff and our recommendation is with Planeteria.”
Although the city already has an overall website, Bomar explained that the new site would be tailored to tourism and making people aware of everything going on in town.
“The proposal you see in front of you includes basically all the legwork and research and artistic time involved in developing a Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website, which would be more attractive to events and visitors -- things on there that would draw people to our hotels, and just a market-friendly website,” Bomar said.
The CVB receives money from the city’s hotel/motel tax, and those dollars are supposed to be used on tourism.
“We’re looking for something we can market and use advertising dollars and things like that for in a more efficient manner,” Bomar explained. “We are seeking this board’s approval for the proposal with Planeteria in the amount of $24,750, plus the other drone footage that may be involved. The price tag we have on that is $1,250.”
The board unanimously approved ratifying the CVB’s recommendation. After the vote, Mayor Nick Millwood said he’s excited about what the new site could do for tourism in the city.
“Thanks to the CVB, because this is something that’s going to be very beneficial for all the events in our city,” Millwood said.