Two weeks after Ringgold’s police chief resigned and claimed unethical behavior by City Manager Dan Wright, several employees voiced their support of Wright to the City Council during its meeting Monday night, Feb. 10.
When Dan Bilbrey resigned as police chief during the Jan. 27 meeting, he cited lack of support from Wright and the City Council as one of his reasons for departure. He also alleged that Wright placed a tracker on his vehicle, created a less-than-stellar morale among officers, and failed to allow him to run his department accordingly.
Since Bilbrey’s resignation, Mayor Nick Millwood and others have stated that looking into those allegations seems like the most logical step in the aftermath of a 10-year department head quitting in such a public fashion.
“I have concerns about things that have been brought to me,” Millwood said.
During the public comments portion of the Feb. 10 meeting, local attorney McCracken Poston passionately charged the council to not let Bilbrey’s claims go unnoticed and demanded that an investigation take place concerning not only the allegations of placing a tracker on Bilbrey’s police vehicle, but also the city charter change of a few years ago that now requires a unanimous vote to fire the city manager from his post.
On most city matters, decisions are made based on a three-vote majority of the five-member council. The adjustment to the charter was made in Atlanta by state Sen. Jeff Mullis, who represents Catoosa County in the Georgia General Assembly, on April 26, 2016, making it necessary for all five members to be in agreement if they want to fire the city manager. Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, represents Senate District 53, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.
In Poston’s eyes, though he has concerns about how Wright exercises his power, the bigger issue is the charter change.
“We have a very structural concern,” Poston said. “That matter (charter change) was quite significant. It has a lot to do with the daily operations of this council.
"This isn’t about personalities. This is about structure. Now, suddenly, you have to have this supermajority to change it. That’s a big deal. That’s a big deal that needs to be discussed with people. The mayor said something about it when he first found out about it, and then silence.”
As for the alleged tracker, Poston claims, per his conversations with Bilbrey, that Wright had one of Bilbrey’s officers place the tracker on the vehicle.
“Do you know how demoralizing that is to a police department to have a subordinate of the chief in on the tracking of the chief?” Poston asked.
Poston also claimed Wright “tampered in one of the council races last year” because he wasn’t sure of how the change in council members might impact the supermajority vote.
Poston went on to commend Wright for some of the great things he’s done for the city and the community in his 27 years on the job, but argued that the charter change, which essentially makes it harder to fire the city manager, creates a situation where Wright doesn’t have to be held as accountable for his actions as he might otherwise be.
“Again, (I’m) not going after an individual. You change the structure, and that individual will start behaving better,” Poston said. “Keep him, but change the structure to where his accountability to you and to the city is there because right now, obviously, it’s not.”
Over the course of the subsequent hour and a half, several city employees spoke about the Dan Wright they know and work with. Many described him as a caring and selfless man with exceptional moral character.
Former council member Terry Crawford said the council was made aware of the charter change when it happened. He also defended the use of a tracker and spoke about Wright’s importance to the city.
“The tracking device — there’s nothing illegal about that. That is legal for a government to put these on,” Crawford said. “That guy (Wright) walks around with more information in his mind than most people have in a desk drawer or a file cabinet. I think in his case, if you got rid of him, you’d have a mass evacuation of city employees.”
Nicki Lundeen, who serves as Wright’s executive administrative assistant and city clerk, said she’s never worked for a better boss, and said Wright is always working toward the best interest of the city regardless of the time of day.
“I’ve worked here for almost six years, and throughout my 46 years in the workforce, I have never ever worked for a fairer, kinder man in my life (than Wright),” Lundeen said. “If any of us have a personal issue or a work issue, his door is always open. He’s on call every single day, 24 hours a day.”
Several others, such as Finance Director Jama House and Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Middlebrooks, also shared their support for Wright.
“I have never felt micro-managed and Dan has always supported my decisions,” Middlebrooks wrote in a statement read aloud by House.
Middlebrooks went on to say that Wright has helped him grow as both a leader and a person while also opining that the current situation is in part due to a “power-hungry mayor” in Millwood.
Although the overwhelming majority of those who spoke passionately supported Wright, long-time former employee Donnie Mitchell criticized the charter change and claimed he was singled out by Wright because of something he said.
“This charter has been changed to where y’all have no clue what goes on with the day-to-day operations,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell claimed he was pulled from working on a water line one time because he apparently said something Wright didn’t like and was then reassigned to planting 500 trees with a shovel in a neighborhood.
Mitchell said he hurt his back shortly thereafter and was terminated a couple of months shy of his 30-year mark with the city.
“It seemed like if you voice your opinion or speak out for what you feel is right, you are punished. Y’all need to see both sides of a story and talk to people.”
Resident Charlie Lamar, who ran for a council seat during the last election, said he just wants the city to do what’s necessary to get to the truth.
“We have a high expectation of transparency,” Lamar said. “We’ve appreciated it in the city, but there are a lot of issues exposed here and we want to see a real investigation about this. We don’t want a cover-up, we don’t want this to be smoothed over, and we want to know what’s going on.”
Charter change
As for the charter change of 2016, council member Sara Clark said she’s since spoken with Mullis and others about the legality and rules surrounding the change.
Clark says she checked with Mullis when the charter change occurred, at which time he promised to never enact such a change again. Clark added that the change was completely legal.
“He (Mullis) actually has a right to do what he did,” Clark said. “I have a constitutional lawyer friend who is nationally known and I called him. He said the senator has a right to do what he did, so it was not illegal.”
Clark added that the council has the authority to change the charter back if it so chooses.
“We the council, under home rule, have a right to change that charter back to three members (voting) to fire our city manager. We have the right to actually do that.”
Clark thinks the supermajority vote is better than a regular majority because it brings stability to the position of city manager by not allowing three-fifths of the council to make that big of a change.
“It brings some stability because what happens is if three people get mad — and trust me, I have been around governments where you have three and two — the three always win and the two might as well go home,” Clark said. “It means you can’t just get mad. You have to have a better rational than just being mad about something. From a stability standpoint, at this present moment, it doesn’t bother me that the charter is like it is.”
Council member Jake Haynes, who like Crawford, was on the council when the charter was changed, reminded the public that the issue was brought up by Millwood in 2017 and that the board discussed how to address it at that time.
“When Mayor Millwood found out that this had been changed on the charter, he came to the City Council and he discussed the issue with us,” Haynes said. “At that point, all the council took a vote that we were going to leave it as it is. So, you’re acting like we’re surprised about this issue. This has been going on for at least four years.”
Haynes added that he’s growing tired of the same issue being criticized years after the fact.
“We will figure this out, get you an answer, and hopefully we’ll be done with this issue,” Haynes said. “I hate for it to be the sixth and seventh time that we have to go over the same issue of the charter change. It was nine months after it happened before he (Millwood) realized it’d happened.”
What’s next?
Rhonda Swaney, who was just elected to the council in November, said she wants everyone involved to work toward a resolution in the matter with a common goal of doing what’s best for the city.
“I think anytime the head of a department publicly comes forward in a meeting and lays things out that are not what I would consider best practice, it behooves us to look into it,” Swaney said. “I don’t like that it’s becoming polarizing. That shouldn’t be happening because ultimately I feel like we need to be looking into whatever is causing division in what’s going on in this building. It’s bothersome — both sides — it’s bothersome and the truth is there somewhere in the middle.”
Council member Randall Franks is of the opinion that one disgruntled department head doesn’t represent the whole story and isn’t a true barometer of the city’s employee morale.
“We had a director of a department come to us at our last meeting and tender his resignation. Tight now I see one, two, three, four, five, six who are equal in rank to that gentleman sitting in this room right now, and I’ve seen them applaud at every positive statement that’s been made here,” Franks said. “If the question is morale or conduct, I think their gauge is stronger than ours because they are the people who work here every day with each other.”
Aside from the charter and tracker talk, there were also opinions expressed about social media and how the council might keep better tabs on issues going on with employees.
Haynes was critical of Millwood using Facebook to air his displeasure with city issues.
“Once you get the pack mentality going, it gets everybody involved,” Haynes said. “That stuff upsets me.”
Meanwhile, Franks suggested perhaps looking into some kind of “employee check” where employees can anonymously rate, express concerns, or answer questions about the city manager, mayor, or council.
With no distinct resolution to the allegations and issues, Mayor Millwood did say that he wants there to be a conversation about the issues and hopes that the council and staff can come to some sort of resolution.
“I hate the word investigation, but I would like to have a meaningful conversation about city affairs,” Millwood said. “I have some legitimate concerns that have been brought to me that I want to know about.”
Like Poston, Millwood says he’s not looking to get rid of Wright, but that he does want to evaluate how things are handled moving forward.
“I am not out to get anybody. People make mistakes,” Millwood said. “It’s not about trying to break people down. It’s about trying to be better and to get better. It’s not about trying to get anybody. It’s not.”