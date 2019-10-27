The city of Ringgold has approved the purchase of more American flags for its bi-annual “Festival of Flags” event.
During the Oct. 14 council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained that the Catoosa County Veteran’s Flag Committee wanted to add more flags to its inventory.
“According to Gilbert Childers -- he’s one of those that’s authorized to make purchases for the committee -- they have obtained a quote from U.S. Congressman Tom Graves’ office to buy through the U.S. Purchasing Office for special pricing,” Wright said. “Jama House, our finance director, has confirmed that the funds are available. It’s quote for 300 flags at a cost of $6,000.”
The board unanimously approved the request, which will provide the community more flags to look at each year.
Every year during the two weeks that surround Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, the flag committee erects American flags and wooden crosses throughout the city to honor deceased veterans from Catoosa County.
Each cross has a veteran’s name and their branch of service on it, and the committee is expected to raise more than 1,730 flags and crosses this time around in honor of Veteran’s Day.
As is the case every year, the committee is always in need of additional volunteers. Anyone interested in helping can do so by meeting at the Flag Building on Monday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. on Mountain Street (directly behind Ringgold First Baptist Church).
The flags will stay up for two weeks and volunteers will again be needed to take them down on Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m.
Interested parties can call Ringgold City Hall (706-935-3061) with questions, and will be given the name and phone number of a volunteer who can provide more information.