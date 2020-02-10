The city of Ringgold has awarded a bid for the renovation of three pole barns at the city shop nearly three months after initial bids came in way over budget.
During the Jan. 27 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained that the pole barns suffered extensive wind damage last year, and that insurance funds will help pay for the a portion of the renovations.
“In November 2019, we did receive a check for a partial insurance claim for $11,962 for damages caused by straight line winds,” Wright said. “Stephen Middlebrooks, our Parks and Recreation director, contacted approximately 10 roofers and was able to get two quotes. One quote was not accurate and did not include the whole scope of work."
Wright explained that only two quotes came in because a lot of contractors didn’t respond to the bidding process.
“The others did not respond. And I would say when he said we’ll need copies of proof of insurance and worker’s comp, that was probably a portion of the problem,” Wright said. “The other reason is that they (other roofing companies) are backlogged with work and they can’t even do any kind of quotes.”
As for the recommended quote, the work will cover the areas damaged by the winds and it will also replace some of the barn roofing material that hasn’t been replaced in several years.
“This pretty much covers all three of those buildings,” Wright said. “There is a portion of the buildings that it does not cover, and that’s where we have the solar panels, but that’s a fairly new roof and it wasn’t damaged.”
When the first round of bids was opened in November, even the lowest was roughly $20,000 higher that what the city planned on spending.
Wright says the most recent one was more in the city’s wheelhouse given the insurance claim funds that’ll be contributed to the overall cost.
“The low quote was from Langley Roofing LLC in Chattanooga for $23,800,” Wright said. “Langley, as you see in your agenda packet, has already submitted their certificate of insurance and listed the city of Ringgold as an addition insurer for worker’s compensation.”
Wright reiterated that part of the cost will be covered by the insurance funds, with the rest covered with money from the city’s fund balance, but added that the city might be able to negotiate a higher claim once the work is completed.
The council unanimously approved the bid award with a 5-0 vote.