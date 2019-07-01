Ringgold is getting closer to seeing its courthouse streetscape project come to fruition after awarding a bid of more than $300,000 for the work.
Over the past few months, city officials have discussed and planned upgrades to the downtown block that surrounds the Catoosa County Courthouse in order to make the area more appealing and more accessible.
Ringgold officials first introduced the plan in November and have since received the blessing of the county’s Board of Commissioners to make the adjustments around the courthouse.
During the June 10 council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright revealed the details of the bidding and gave a recommendation that was subsequently approved unanimously by the board.
“The bids were opened on June 6 and Integrated Properties LLC was the lowest responsible bidder,” Wright said. “This project will have to be funded from our General Fund balance and the total is $320,768.88.
Although still a significant sum, the bid comes in about $15,000 less than the $335,000 estimate the city had in mind for the work.
Wright said the city was worked with the company before on multiple projects.
“Integrated Properties has worked with the city before,” Wright said. “They did excellent work and we had no issues with them. They’ve also been a subcontractor on the Barger Bridge Project. They did a lot of the concrete work on that particular project.”
Prior to the vote, the board considered a letter of recommendation for Integrated Properties from project engineer Philip Schofield.
Some highlights of the project
The project is aimed at creating more parking, new crosswalks, and helping traffic congestion. The project also includes removal of a gas pump along Maple Street currently used to fill up county vehicles, and then making the street a one-way. Jail Street will likewise become a one-way, in addition to the newly revamped crosswalks, green spaces, and additional parking.
Although the work is a city project, the courthouse is a county-owned building, so the county Board of Commissioners has been kept in the loop about the project from the beginning.
“We’ve run this through the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners and the judges and folks that work out of the courthouse to make sure they didn’t have any issues,” Wright said. “Everybody, not just DOT, is in agreement that this plan will work. It will provide additional parking. It’ll beautify the area, and it will make the pedestrian area downtown so much better.”
Both Wright and the council envision the streetscape to be an extension of the downtown streetscape of a few years ago that revitalized the historic downtown block from Tennessee Street to Depot Street.
There's no start date or timetable for the project set in stone as of now, but Wright says an initial meeting for the work should begin soon.
"We haven't had the pre-construction meeting yet and the contracts haven't been executed," Wright said. "It usually takes 30 days just to get all the insurance and bonds in place."