The city of Ringgold has been awarded a nearly $7,000 safety grant from the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA).
During the Feb. 10 City Council meeting, officials from GMA presented the city with a big check for $6,900, which can be used to help ensure safety among the city’s employees.
According to Brenda Eckman, worker’s compensation manager and planning services official for GMA, City Accountant Gina Wilson collected all the necessary information on the part of the city to apply for the grant.
“GMA started this program several years ago where if you were a member of the worker’s compensation insurance pool or the liability pool, you could apply for a grant,” Eckman said. “The grant is based on the premium that the city pays. It’s a little bit of work to get it. Gina has done a great job with the help of all the departments.”
Eckman says the city had to decide on what type of safety initiatives it might want to explore before applying for the grant.
“You can submit anything that would make an employee be safer or create a safer environment for the employees,” Eckman explained. “We’re proud to say that (the city) submitted quite a bit of things and you got your maximum grant of $6,900. Congratulations -- you’ve got your full grant the first year, so Gina and the departments worked really hard on that.”
The safety grant award comes less than a month after the city received a $3,000 health and wellness grant from GMA.