Qualifying is over for mayoral and council seats in the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe. Here’s who will be on the ballots in November.
Ringgold
Mayor: Ringgold voters will have three choices for mayor: incumbent Nick Millwood; Paul Lee, a pro wrestler and business owner; and Tony Hullender, a carpenter.
Council: Three council seats are available in this election. The top three vote-getters will fill the positions. Six candidates are seeking council seats: incumbent Sara Clark, who is retired; Jake Haynes, who serves on the Catoosa County Board of Education; Charlie A. Lamar, an engineer; Donald R. Pangle, a truck driver; Ray Reavely, semi-retired, works part-time as a bondsman; Rhonda Swaney, a speech-language pathologist.
Fort Oglethorpe
Mayor: There are two candidates running for mayor: incumbent Earl Gray, who works in marketing, is running against former councilman Louis Hamm, a pastor and retired plumber.
City Council: Two seats are available in this election. Voters can make a choice for each ward. Ward 1: incumbent Rhonda James, an accountant, and Melissa Jacks, a business and marketing teacher, will face each other for this seat. Ward 4: incumbent Derek Rogers will run unopposed.