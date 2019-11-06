Two incumbents and a former council member have won in Rossville's city elections.
Teddy Harris, who serves as full-time mayor and has a retail business, was re-elected with 199 votes, or 53 percent, while his opponent Gary M. Anderson, who is retired, collected 175 votes.
Four candidates vied for two at-large seats on the council.
Incumbent Michael Hicks, a property manager, was re-elected with 202 votes, or 31 percent; Hal Gray Jr., who is self-employed and formerly served on the council, received 231 votes, or approximately 36 percent.
Larry Rose, who operates a motorcycle repair shop, received 135 votes, while Anthony Robinson, who is in car sales, received 70 votes.
Mayor's race
Harris has served as mayor of Rossville since 2012 and previously served eight years on the city council.
"I'm just grateful for the support I had," Harris said of his victory.
During the campaign, Harris stated his vision for the city is pro-business, continuing to court investors, applying for more grants, continuing work on the sewer system and making the John Ross Commons more pedestrian-friendly.
"We are going to continue with our revitalization" efforts the city has undertaken in recent years, he said. "We've got some great things in the pipeline."
Anderson, during his campaign, described his vision for the city as promoting business, encouraging investment in housing, recruiting more industry and retail and working with Chattanooga to clean up the state line.
Anderson, on Nov. 6, declined to comment on the election.
City council race
Gray captured the most votes among council candidates. He previously served on the council from 2008-15.
Gray said during his campaign that the city needs to recruit more restaurants and businesses and that the city needs more manpower on the police force.
Gray could not be reached for comment on Nov. 6.
Hicks won his second term on the council.
Hicks, during his campaign, stated his vision for the city includes more positive investment in the community, more grants or SPLOST money for recreation facilities and more activities for kids.
"I'd like to thank everybody for coming out to support me," Hicks said upon learning the election results. "I look forward to working with everyone for the next four years."
During his campaign, Rose identified crime as a "big issue" for the city. His vision for Rossville includes more openness and honesty in government, more police officers, a crackdown on crime and more lighting.
Rose thanked his supporters on his Facebook page and posted,"I was third out of four. I did come out a little ahead though, my first and second try I got 108 votes and on this third try I got 135. That's 27 more votes than the last two trys (sic). Slowly inching my way to the top."
Rose said he may consider another run for council in the future.
Robinson's vision for the city includes more entrepreneurship, with smaller businesses attracting larger ones. He emphasized economic development and parks and recreation, including educating parents about where their children can play safely.
Of the election's outcome, Robinson said people voted, and the results are what they are.
Referenda
Rossville voters passed two referenda also on the ballot.
The Sunday brunch beverage sales, which allows for liquor by the drink sales from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., garnered 262 votes, 69 percent, in favor compared to 117 opposition votes.
Seventy-one percent, or 268, of votes cast favored Sunday beverage sales of liquor by the drink. One-hundred-seven voters cast their ballots against this measure.