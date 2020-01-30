Residents in Graysville’s Stonebrooke subdivision have asked Catoosa County commissioners for help with much-needed repairs of their private roads.
During the Jan. 21 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, resident Bill Will, who lives on Georgetown Drive, spoke on behalf of the Stonebrooke Home Owner’s Association (HOA) about not only the road upgrades needed in the neighborhood, but also the fact that a lot of folks living in that community were unaware that they would need to keep up the road when they moved into the subdivision.
“We’re a neighborhood of about 50 households of fixed income -- mostly retirees or new homeowners,” Will said. “There are about 30 kids in our neighborhood, most of which go to Graysville Elementary. We love Catoosa County and want to keep it one of the best places to live in the area, but we’re finding ourselves in a pickle. The original developer of our neighborhood did not fulfill his obligation and properly pave our roads to county specifications.”
Will claims he and several others in the HOA were not informed of their responsibilities related to the upkeep involved with private roads.
“When we bought our homes, we didn’t understand that our roads were private, meaning that each homeowner was responsible for maintaining the roads,” Will said. “At our closings, some of us weren’t even aware that we had to join an HOA. Now, we find ourselves with a very modest amount of money in our account and more potholes and alligator cracks and loose gravel than we can possibly fix on our own.”
Will said local developer and businessman Rodney Waters did some work on the roads, but that there are more trouble spots that need to be addressed.
“Rodney Waters went the extra mile at his own expense and paved the roads in front of his lots up to county specs,” Will explained. “Commissioner Cutler has helped us piece together how we got here in the first place and guided us on how to present our case to you all and we’re thankful for that.”
Will added that the HOA has plans to discuss the matter with local developer Emerson Russell to see if there’s any way he can advise them on this situation.
Because Will’s request for help was part of public appearances portion of the meeting, and not a planned agenda item, commissioners didn’t immediately have any feedback on the situation, but did say they would be in touch with Will and his HOA regarding the matter.
“It may be that we find ourselves before you again imploring you (commissioners) to help us repair the roads of Stonebrooke,” Will said. “You might be our greatest ally of all.”