The spokesperson for a group of residents in Catoosa County has been pitching the idea of making the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary” to local officials.
During the Feb. 4 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, resident Ray Blankenship identified himself as administrator of Catoosa County Georgia’s “Second Amendment Sanctuary Group,” and said he’s met with the sheriff about a resolution that would protect local gun owners against any new legislation that threatens the right to bear arms.
“I’ve been a resident and law-abiding citizen of Catoosa County for a decade,” Blankenship said. “This is a petition/proposition to make Catoosa County Georgia a Second Amendment sanctuary in reference to resist any state or federal legislation that could further restrict constitutional rights of citizens listed under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
“Second Amendment sanctuaries,” also known as "gun sanctuaries,” refers to states, counties, or cities that adopt laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of gun control measures that are perceived as violations of the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.
“These possible infringements include, but are not limited to universal gun background checks -- this is person-to-person sales, and this is also with gun shows, high-capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans, and any other countermeasures to hinder or restrict constitutional rights of we the people of Catoosa County,” Blankenship stated. “While the county may not be able to provide complete immunity from laws intended to be resisted, the county can be granted the authority to decide the priority of enforcement.”
According to Blankenship, more than 320 counties, cities, and townships in more than 19 states have passed similar resolutions declaring themselves as “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
Blankenship says his proposition is to every commissioner on the board, County Manager Alisha Vaughn, and Sheriff Gary Sisk.
Blankenship gave commissioners a proposed ordinance he drafted after discussing the matter with Sisk, which he read aloud.
The draft stated that the board would support the U.S. Constitution as well as the constitution of Georgia, and would charge county officials with protecting the right of residents to bear arms per the Second Amendment.
“It is our duty and responsibility as the people, the electors of power, to implore that our rights our Fore Fathers granted be protected and ask the Board of Commissioner’s to construct and vote on an ordinance declaring the county’s intentions for no further enforcement of said infringements of the Amendment of the United States Constitution,” Blankenship said.
With his closing comment on the matter, Blankenship agreed to work hand-in-hand with county officials and law enforcement if they choose to pass such a resolution and deem the county a gun sanctuary.
“I’m going to put a little skin in the game on this,” Blankenship said. “If you pass this ordinance and it is tested, I will stand with you; I will stand with my sheriff to protect what you have signed and taken care of -- that is my promise.”
As it stands now, Catoosa County has no gun laws specific to the county -- all are governed by federal and state code.
The board didn’t take any action on Blankenship’s request, for it wasn’t a scheduled agenda item and was presented during the public appearances portion of the agenda.
While Chairman Steven Henry and other commissioners didn’t specify one way or the other about the future of the proposed resolution, Henry did state that he plans to support the constitution per his oath of office.
“I do also want to point out -- no matter what some people think -- the oath of office that we take says we support the constitution of the United States,” Henry said. “We take that serious.”