Rep. Colton Moore from Georgia District 1, which includes Walker and Dade counties, said he’s considering a run for Georgia’s 14th Congressional House seat, which is currently filled by Congressman Tom Graves.
Graves recently announced he would not be seeking re-election.
District 1 includes these counties Northwest Georgia: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens (partial), Polk, Walker and Whitfield.
“As a citizen of Northwest Georgia for 25 years, it has been a privilege to work in Atlanta for Dade and Walker counties,” Moore, a Dade County resident, said. “Each day, we continue to execute our vision of a strong, open-minded voice for every person in District 1, no matter the issue. I believe our next member of Congress must be able to deliver this same boldness and I felt the time was right to explore this great honor.”
Moore said he has been a powerful voice in Atlanta. According to the American Conservative Union, he said, he is the seventh most conservative legislator across all 236 members of Georgia’s state Legislature.
Moore said he was critical conservative voice for Georgia’s Heartbeat bill, sponsored by Rep. Ed Setzler, Rep. Micah Gravley and four others. The legislation, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law, went on to become one of the most respected human rights and anti-abortion bills in the United States, Moore said.
“Being a state representative has allowed our district to be recognized and respected across the state in ways Senator Jeff Mullis and I never thought were possible,” Moore said. “Bringing this pace and progress to Washington D.C., would expand our impact to more families and businesses across Northwest Georgia and our United States.”
In 2018, Moore defeated six-year incumbent, former Rep. John Defenbaugh from Lookout Mountain, Ga. According to the Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensburger, Moore won 54% of the vote with just 10% of Defenbaugh’s campaign budget, Moore said.
Moore said that, outside of politics, he is an expert auctioneer. He regularly travels to Europe, Japan, the Philippines and across the United States to deliver his chant for farmers, heavy-equipment dealers and charities, he said. He was the Georgia Auctioneer Champion in 2016 and was a finalist at the International Auctioneer Championship in 2016 and 2017, he said.
“Each year I traverse the globe selling bulldozers, excavators and cranes at auction,” Moore said. “Being a world-class auctioneer, similar to a successful U.S. congressman, requires an incredible amount of skill, focus and awareness. Over 50 percent of the legislation Congress votes on involves international affairs. Few politicians have this international experience before arriving in D.C.”