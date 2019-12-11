The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that a portion of I-75 at Scruggs Road will be shut down during the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 11, and into the morning of Thursday, Dec. 12.
As long as weather permits, crews will be repairing the I-75 bridge over Scruggs Road Wednesday night. The repairs will shut down the two right northbound lanes, and the repairs should be completed early Thursday morning.
According to Joe Schulman with GDOT’s District 6 communications, the work will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday night and is expected to be completed by 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
“The work is along I-75 at milepost 354.6. Two right northbound lanes will be closed,” Schulman said.
Per GDOT’s advisory, motorists should expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, motorists can receive real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.