A Rising Fawn man Thursday morning, June 6, shot a home intruder with a criminal history, police said.
According to a news release from Sheriff Steve Wilson, the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Lynn Roden, was shot in the shoulder by homeowner James Ridley after making it halfway into one of Ridley's home windows.
The suspect was in pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, Renie Coulter, who had sought safety from him by fleeing her home and running to Ridley, her neighbor's house, the press release said.
Ridley fired at the suspect with a .22-caliber rifle when Roden attempted to break in and crawl through a window in Ridley's home. The suspect sustained a shoulder injury and was transported to a hospital by paramedics. He was conscious and alert at the time of transport, according to the sheriff's office.
No charges have been filed against Ridley for firing at the suspect, according to the sheriff.
Charges are pending against Roden, who was taken for treatment for his injuries. He is expected to recover.
According to an executive assistant with the sheriff's office, the type of charges being faced by Roden -- and exact date they will be filed -- remained unknown as of early Friday afternoon.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) database, Roden has a criminal history in Walker County that includes arrests as early as 2004, which include burglary, theft by taking, theft of motor vehicle or part, and entering a vehicle. His time served for those crimes ended in December 2015 at Wilcox State Prison.
In February the Walker County Messenger reported Roden was arrested for disorderly conduct. News Channel 9 reports that Roden has been arrested four times this year.