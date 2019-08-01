The race is on and now is the time to decide if you want to compete. This year there are six seats open to candidates in LaFayette and Rossville. Election Day is looming: Nov. 5. Qualifying time for those who wish to run is looming even nearer: Aug. 19-21.
Lafayette voters will be choosing people to fill three city council slots: Ward 3, now held by Judy Meeks; Ward 4, now held by Chris Davis; and the only at-large seat, now held by Wayne Swanson.
All the positions are at-large for voters, meaning that all voters can choose a candidate for each ward; but in order to run, a candidate must live in the ward he wishes to hold a seat for. The at-large candidate can live in any ward. The races are non-partisan; candidates do not have to declare affiliation with a particular political party.
In Rossville, three positions will be up for election: mayor, now held by Teddy Harris, and two council seats, now held by Michael Hicks and Brad Buff. All seats are at-large and non-partisan.
For those thinking down the road, the year 2020 is going to be a big one for Walker County. The county will change from a sole commissioner form of government to a multi-member commission form. There will be four district commission seats up for grabs and one at-large seat. Also up for election, says Walker County Director of Elections and Registration Danielle Montgomery, will be the positions of two superior court judges, state court judge, probate judge, magistrate, state court clerk, sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, and two school board positions.
What steps must one take in order to run for office in 2019?
Anyone wishing to run must file a Declaration of Intent in order to campaign or raise funds. This can be filed immediately, before a candidate registers or “qualifies” to run and must be done at the Walker County Board of Elections and Registration, 103 S. Duke St., Rm. 110, LaFayette.
Anyone wishing to run must “qualify” or register as a candidate. This must be done Aug. 19, 20 or 21 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at city hall in the city in which the candidate plans to run. Lafayette: 207 S. Duke St. Rossville: 400 McFarland Ave.
Qualifying fees: Lafayette City council, $108; Rossville mayor, $570; Rossville city council, $36. There are options for a “Pauper’s Application” and running as a write-in candidate. Call 706-638-4349 to learn more or visit ethics.ga.gov.
Qualifying fees are 3% of the annual salary the position pays: LaFayette City Council seat salary: $3,600; Rossville mayor salary: $19,000; Rossville City Council salary: $1,200.
To learn more about qualifying and to see and print forms, visit ethics.ga.gov. Information can also be found at walkercountyelections.com.