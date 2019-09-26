The One-Walker Chickamauga brunch was held outside on the streets of downtown Chickamauga to discuss all the positives happening in the city, spotlight tourism, local merchants and the city’s unique history.
Walker County Chamber of Commerce President Lacey Wilson said the goal of One-Walker is to bring people in the community together which includes all of Walker County and its cities.
The event was held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10:30 a.m. and 12:30.p.m.
Local officials from Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rossville attended the brunch as well as many others. Catering was provided by Phil’s Primetime Pizza.
More than 100 people attended the event.
Chickamauga City Manager Micheal Haney organized the logistics of street closures, parking and contacted local businesses about the event.
The speakers included Walker County Schools Superintendent Melody Day of Chickamauga and Chickamauga City Council member Lee Miller.
Day discussed the new construction at Gordon Lee High School and Gordon Lee Middle School.
Miller discussed the renovations and recreational opportunities of the Holland-Watson Veteran’s Memorial Park and the construction of a new walking trail that will connect Chickamauga to the Chickamauga Battlefield.
The attendees were broken into three separate tour groups. One tour focused on the tourism aspect, the second tour focused on shops and merchants and the third tour pertained to local Chickamauga history.
Wilson said these events are held annually as the Chamber goes into each city on a quarterly basis.
“This one is unique in that it’s outdoors and in the heart of the downtown district which we really wanted to showcase,” Wilson said.
It’s an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their community and spotlight the local upcoming events in each community, Wilson said.
Wilson said the Chamber works with local real estate companies to showcase vacant properties in the area to help drive commerce to downtown Chickamauga.
“The beauty of these events is getting people connected to their neighboring communities,” Wilson said.