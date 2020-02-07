Mike Nowlin has filed his Declaration of Intent to seek the position of commissioner for Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4, which includes the city of Lookout Mountain and ranges from the north end of the county to the south end.
Nowlin drives a truck for a living and says he has logged 3.6 million safe miles over the course of his career. Before trucking, Nowlin says he worked in construction and road building for 10 years. He says the condition of roads in the county is very important to him.
Nowlin has been married for 47 years and has two sons and six grandchildren. “I want to see Walker County be a great place like it used to be -- for my grandchildren and everyone’s children and grandchildren,” he says.
The things Nowlin says are most important to him are God, family and work, in that order. He says he’s a born-again Christian, and he has two Bible references printed on his campaign signs: John 3:16 and Matthew 7:21-27.
Nowlin says he is involved in his Cedar Grove community center, which raises money for Stocking Full of Love and to help families with food during the holidays. He is also a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) member and helps at his church with security, as a greeter and in taking up offerings.
Nowlin says people he admires include Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. His hobbies include a little gardening and following his favorite sports teams.
Mike Nowlin can be reached at 423-413-3625.
In addition to a Board of Commissioners, Walker County residents will vote in 2020 for sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, probate judge, chief magistrate and some other judicial positions, superior court clerk and three Board of Education positions.