Northwest Georgia added to its labor force and employed residents in October, state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
At the same time, the annual numbers for employed residents and work force increased in October for the 15-county area, preliminary numbers show.
“October was a great month for Georgia and our local communities,” Butler said. “We continued to create jobs and people gained employment — often at record numbers.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate climbed in October to 3.6 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points. The nation also grew to its labor force by 325,000, increased employment by 241,000 and added more 125,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in October by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4 percent. That tied Georgia’s all-time low set in December of 2000.
Rates fell or held steady across nine of Georgia’s 12 planning regions. Seven set or tied a record for lowest rate ever.
In the region, the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points in October, settling at 3.1 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent.
The labor force in Northwest Georgia increased by 1,465 in October, bringing the total to 422,634. The number has risen by 2,409 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Northwest Georgia added 755 employed residents in October, bringing the total to 409,400. The number is up 5,207 for the year.
Claims for unemployment insurance were up by 42 percent in October. They were up by about 7 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 3,205 active job postings in Northwest Georgia for October.
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.