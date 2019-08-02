The LaFayette City Council approved a new vehicle purchase for the police department during its last meeting.
Chief Bengie Clift picked up the vehicle from the out-of-state dealership in mid-July. The car was purchased by the city from Courtesy Automotive Group in LaFayette, Louisiana, due to an inability to find a more cost-effective deal locally.
Clift stated that all efforts were made locally to assist, but that in the end everyone agreed the best deal turned out to be this one, saving taxpayers money.
The purchase amount totaled $29,218, according to Mayor Arnold. This does not include the additional costs associated with equipping to make it operational for K9 use.
"We try to wait and make vehicle purchases when they can be a budgeted item," the mayor said. "But, sometimes when it is needed, you have to do it anyway. And, in this case, it was time."
Not only is this an important purchase at this time due to the need of the replacement vehicle for the city of LaFayette's police K9 unit, it is also important in light of the Sheriff's Office being down a K9 unit at this time, too, due to the death of K9 Rocky.
While they are two separate law enforcement entities, the citizens in the city and county both depend upon the services provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the LaFayette Police Department when it comes to combating drug crime in this geographical area. Having K9 units helps in that regard.
A recent Walker County Messenger report about drug overdose and the increasing use of Narcan by emergency medical services personnel in Walker County shows an alarming growing trend toward higher potency drugs being brought into this area. This makes it even more imperative to have operational K9 units for detection purposes during traffic stops, home searches, etc.
Therefore, this 2018 Dodge Durango purchase for the LaFayette police -- as soon as it can be outfitted -- will expand the LaFayette law enforcement department's fleet to a total of 14 patrol vehicles, one animal control truck, and one K9 truck.
The LaFayette Police Department currently provides law enforcement patrol and safety coverage for residents and visitors within the city limits of Walker County, which is estimated to be approximately 7,200 residents and about 400 businesses based on the police department's website. Visitor numbers for the city fluctuates, contingent upon the attendance during large-scale events, such as the HoneyBee Festival held annually.