Carolyn Wells said her son did not cover up the death of his wife whose body was found in a field last summer after she overdosed on meth.
Wells, in an interview with WRCB - Channel 3, claimed Bob Jay Cole, also known as B. J. Cole, was at work at the time his 31-year-old wife, Britany Nicole Parker, was last seen, and Parker was last seen leaving Wells' home with her uncle and friend on June 16, two days before her body was found.
Wells said Parker had walked out on her son several times previously, so he was not alarmed by her absence for a few days.
Regarding Parker's blood in the car, she explained Parker had told others that she and her husband had had sexual relations in the vehicle.
Her son sold his vehicle before he knew Parker was dead, believing his wife would come back to him if he got a better car, she told WRCB.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced Dec. 26 that a criminal charge has been filed related to the discovery of Parker's body on June 18, 2019.
Her decomposing body was found in a grassy field near the 2900 block of Old Mineral Springs Road, two miles from LaFayette. The body was found in the early morning hours by two men who were checking livestock in the area.
Ms. Parker’s newlywed husband was charged with concealing the death of another person, a felony punishable by one to 10 years imprisonment. Cole is currently incarcerated on a parole violation.
Cole was released from prison in the summer of 2018 after serving 28 years in prison on a murder conviction from Catoosa County, Ga.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab's autopsy determined the cause of death was acute methamphetamine toxicity; the manner of death is accidental.
Investigators allege Parker died from the methamphetamine overdose and her body was transported in Cole’s SUV, and then was discarded by her husband in the field where she was found.
On June 19, 2019, the day after Parker’s body was discovered, Cole sold his SUV to a Walker County automobile dealer. Investigators seized the vehicle as evidence. During the investigation, investigators found blood in the luggage compartment of Cole’s SUV which, following DNA testing, showed to be Parker’s blood.
A detainer has been placed with the Georgia Department of Corrections. Upon release from prison, Cole will be transported to Walker County and will be booked on the charge of concealing death of another person.