If you or someone you know is looking for a temporary job that pays great, you may want to consider a position with the U.S. 2020 Census.
Recruiters have been showing up on college campuses and even in offices of rental communities trying to find enough workers.
As of Jan. 22, according to the Area Census Office located in Gainesville, there are 136 positions that need to be filled in Catoosa County and 196 in Walker County.
The positions include:
Recruiting Assistant (RA): Responsible for outreach and contacting local organizations to request assistance in providing information about census jobs to the people they serve. RAs will assist people responding to job advertisements by answering their questions from the public about jobs, qualifications and how to apply. In addition, RAs will conduct formal and informal presentations about census jobs and work at the grass roots level to spread the word about jobs.
Census Field Supervisor (CFS): Supervises Enumerators/Listers. CFSs train their staff, monitor progress and performance, troubleshoot issues and provide instructions, approve time and expense reports, and may document and recommend termination actions.
Enumerator/Lister: Conducts field activities such as updating address lists and maps, conducting in-person interviews to gather census data, and conducting other follow-up activities.
Pay for these jobs starts at $17 an hour. There is also a 58 cents a mile allowance for field workers. The jobs last around 6-10 weeks and start at various times between now and summer. You must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen to apply.
Apply online at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html