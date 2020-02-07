Vikki Mills has filed her Declaration of Intent to seek the commissioner's post for Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4, which includes the City of Lookout Mountain and ranges from the north end of the county to the south end.
She and her family moved to Walker County eight years ago from the Nashville area for her husband’s work. She said she loves the county, and she and her husband plan to retire in Walker.
“We found a little piece of heaven here,” she said, “I want to be a guardian of the land and the people who live on the land in Walker County.”
Mills is a retired registered nurse and has worked as a critical care nurse, a coronary intensive care nurse manager and a cardio thoracic ICU nurse manager. Mills and her husband, who is a cardiologist at Erlanger, have been married for 33 years and have five grown children.
Mills said she has a “strong pro-life heart” and is concerned about what she sees as the erosion of freedom in the United States at every level. She describes herself as someone who is a cheerleader for what is right, likes to lift people, is truthful, is fair-minded and can be tough in competition.
Mills admires a woman at her church who has six children, and the youngest has a lot of health issues and needs complete care.
"This lady has shown me so much about faith, love and taking a situation that is not perfect and going with it," she said. "She never complains.”
Mills plays tennis and pickle ball and enjoys cooking and reading. She has a dog and two cats. She is active in her Catholic church. She also volunteers with the Pregnancy Help Center in Chattanooga.
Mills can be reached at https://www.facebook.com/vikki.mills.16 or dlmills87@gmail.com.
In addition to a Board of Commissioners, Walker County residents will vote in 2020 for sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, probate judge, chief magistrate and some other judicial positions, superior court clerk and three Board of Education positions.