Rossville is getting a lot of attention lately, but Mayor Teddy Harris feels some of it isn't deserved.
"One of the things that is totally out of the city's control is how crime is reported by the media," Harris said. "Ninety-five percent of articles that are about crime in Rossville is not in the city limits. The zip code for Rossville is huge -- and I mean huge. It covers parts of Catoosa and Walker counties."
The mayor is correct.
The city's 30741 zip code spans an area that stretches as far north as the Tennessee state line and as far southwest as Wallaceville, Ga., which is nestled between Chattanooga Valley and Chickamauga. In addition, the zip code also covers as far southwest as Cloud Springs Road.
Yet the city is officially a mere 1.8 square miles in size.
How crime is reported
When crime is reported for uniform crime reporting purposes by law enforcement to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, it is reported based on the jurisdictional geographical area where the crime occurred.
So if the address has a Rossville zip code, regardless if it is in the city proper or on the outskirts, it is labeled "Rossville."
News organizations follow suit and any zip code or city listed for a suspect's address in an arrest report -- or the zip code or city reported as the crime location in such reports -- is reflected accordingly in their accounts.
Rossville crime handled by city
"If a crime or incident happens in the city of Rossville," Harris said, "it will be the Rossville Police Department that responds to the situation, not one of the other agencies (like Walker County Sheriff's Office or Catoosa County Sheriff's Office)."
Sid Adams, director of public safety for Rossville (aka as the Rossville Police Department), discussed the low crime rate in the city in a Walker County Messenger article in mid-July.
According to Adams, only 21 arrests occurred between June 24 and July 9 in Rossville. Adams said the city has not had a murder in a few years and that domestic violence assaults are one of the more common problems within city jurisdiction.
This focus on whether crime is occurring in the small city of Rossville or in the surrounding suburbs might seem like the splitting of hairs, since the area where the crime occurs is happening within a recognized geographical area labeled Rossville by the US Postal Service.
However, Mayor Harris feels he has a responsibility to foster a correct image of the city that he promotes and governs, so he is seeking to do that through media.
Perception challenged
"There is a diversity in our city because of the mom-and-pop businesses, and that is a great thing," Harris said. "The city will have somewhere between 190 to 220 businesses at any one time. The vast majority are small businesses. Down Lake Avenue is Hudlow Axle, the anchor for what I call a motorsport cluster. Several businesses catering to motor sports are here."
"The crime articles gives the city a perception to the rest of the Chattanooga metro area that Rossville is an area of high crime," Harris said. "I struggle with this false perception of high crime because this is not the case. I struggle with the false perception that every thing south of I-24 to the state line is in Rossville. In reality it is East Lake.
"This is what we struggle with when it comes to perception. I believe with the new Federal Opportunity Zone designation that our city will be attracting investors and developers," Harris said.
"So in the meantime our city needs to continue to educate the metro area on what is the city of Rossville and what is surrounding communities," Harris said.