Marcus Veazey of Chickamauga will run for the District 2 seat on the Walker County Board of Commissioners, Veazey said Tuesday, Sept. 24, in a press release announcing his candidacy.
County residents voted to expand the current sole county commissioner position to a board of five commissioners beginning in 2020. The chairman of the Board of Commissioners will remain a full-time position, while the other four positions will be part-time. Veazey will be running for one of the part-time positions.
“My wife, our two sons, and I have had the privilege of living in Walker County for 13 years, and we love being here,” Veazey said. “I am thankful for this area and the people here, and I would be honored to have the opportunity to represent the people of Walker County’s District 2 and help meet their needs as a member of the Board of Commissioners.”
Veazey and his wife of 36 years, Susan, who is a preschool teacher at First Baptist Church of Chickamauga, have two adult sons. Kyle lives in Chickamauga. Gabe and his wife, Abbey, live in the Dallas, Texas, area where he will soon graduate from college and continue serving in ministry. “Marcus and Susan are excited to be expecting their first grandchild in February,” Veazey said.
While this is his first foray into a race for an elected position, Veazey said he brings a great deal of government and administrative experience to a campaign. He retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013 after almost 25 years. During his time with the FBI, he served as a special agent in the New Orleans Division and in the Atlanta Division at the Rossville and Dalton resident agencies, supervisory special agent in Washington, D.C. at FBI Headquarters and the Washington field office, assistant special agent in charge in Omaha, Neb., and section chief of congressional affairs on his second tour at FBI Headquarters.
In addition to conducting investigations ranging from public corruption to violent crimes, Veazey also gained valuable management experience in overseeing the investigative activities of special agents and support personnel, as well as budget and procurement experience, as a supervisor, Veazey said. As assistant special agent in charge in Omaha, he obtained administrative and financial experience, including planning and working within a multimillion-dollar annual budget, by overseeing the day-to-day operations of all FBI offices in Nebraska and Iowa; this included management of more than 150 personnel, Veazey said.
Upon his return to Washington, D.C., and FBI headquarters as section chief of congressional affairs, Veazey became politically aware as he was the FBI’s representative to the U.S. Congress. In that position, he communicated regularly with members of Congress, their staff, and the FBI director regarding congressional matters pertaining to the FBI.
Upon retiring from the FBI in 2013, Veazey started at an investigative position with UNUM where he is now director of corporate investigations.
Veazey said that in 2006 he decided to step down from senior executive service and return to the streets as a special agent so that he and his family could relocate to northwest Georgia.
“I was born in Chattanooga,” Veazey said. “My parents were raised in this area — my dad in Chattanooga Valley and my mother in Fort Oglethorpe. I have family who have lived in Walker County for their entire lives. As a matter of fact, the family who lived in the Kelley Cabin on the Chickamauga Battlefield were my ancestors on my paternal grandmother’s side.
“My parents moved to the Atlanta area when I was small, and that’s where I was raised. However, we came up here regularly to visit family. When an opening became available in what was then the Rossville RA, my wife and I made a prayerful decision for me to step down and take a regular agent position so that we could move here. We wanted to settle closer to our families.
“Our younger son was 10 when we moved here, and we wanted him to be able to finish school without having to change school systems. So we moved to the city of Chickamauga, and he attended Chickamauga Elementary for fifth grade and then went through Gordon Lee Middle and Gordon Lee High schools. It was a decision that we never regretted, and we love this area.”
In 2008 Veazey served as the FBI’s lead investigator on the murder case of Theresa Parker, a Walker County EMS dispatcher. The case gained national attention as prosecutors presented a no-body murder case in which Parker’s husband, Sam Parker, was convicted in her murder. Her body was found a year after the case was completed.
“That was obviously a very intensive, emotional investigation,” Veazey said. “During that time, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI and the FBI worked together for many months, and I was able to forge some strong friendships and great relationships with the other law enforcement officers, as well as many people in Walker County who were family and friends of Theresa’s.
“That situation, while tragic, displayed positive traits in the people of this county as literally hundreds of volunteers helped with searches and offered assistance to law enforcement,” Veazey said. “We covered what seemed like every inch of Walker County during that investigation, and in that time my feelings for this area grew.
“I’d love the opportunity to serve the people of District 2 as a county commissioner as a way to thank them for welcoming me and my family and giving us a wonderful place to end my FBI career and be our forever home,” he said.
Veazey, who says he is an experienced and popular public speaker, said he is “available and happy to speak” at civic groups, schools or churches. He has delivered speeches on topics such as investigations, personal security, active shooter situational awareness training, and leadership principles, as well as having taught Sunday School for several years at First Baptist Church of Chickamauga.