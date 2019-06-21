On Tuesday, June 18, the Lookout Mountain Comprehensive Planning Committee headed by chair Jimmy Campbell met at 5 p.m. to discuss a grant proposal being considered that would benefit the community in a myriad of ways.
The members, which include Campbell, Cindy Whitaker, David Devaney, Kevin Leckenby, Fred Robinson, Jan Weaver, Kenny Lee, and Ramsey Brock agreed that further discussion and the need to have public meetings remain on the agenda at this time.
Thus, while the proposed project (in part) would result in beautification and greater foot travel connection opportunities between key community areas, the committee acknowledged the need to be thorough in their proposal recommendation before seeking public comment or grant acceptance.
Therefore, the committee has tabled the discussion until a three-phase drawing rendering can be created in time for their next meeting, which they anticipate will be sometime between July 29 and August 2.