Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force Deputy Commander Caine Railey said on Thursday, July 11 that the big quarter million drug arrest made recently was followed by a 20-gram methamphetamine-related arrest on Saturday and a 25-gram meth-related arrest on Monday in LaFayette.
Jeremy D. Simmons, 37, of 409 E. Rogers Road was arrested following a traffic stop that uncovered 20-grams of methamphetamine on Saturday.
Simmons is the individual authorities were called to assist a convenience store with regarding an incident in which Simmons was alleged to have threatened to take his own life. He was in possession of meth at that time, too, as well as a weapon, Deputy Cmdr. Railey said.
That incident earlier this year led to his arrest and charges that include: receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain felonies, and possession of meth, according to a Walker County Sheriff's Office report.
Deputy Cmdr. Railey also said that Ronnie Lynn Stoker, 46, was arrested on Monday, July 8 and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
Stoker had 25-grams of meth on him, scales for weighing the product, and lots of packaging material for distribution, according to the drug task force official.
In addition, Stoker had Schedule IV drugs in his possession the commander said. Specifically, Stoker had 11 pill of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax.
Deputy Cmdr. Railey said open investigations continue into the methamphetamine drug trade in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force's four-county jurisdiction, which includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker counties.
Anyone with information or tips can email lmjcdtf.org or call (706) 638-5570.