At the June 10 city council meeting for LaFayette, the local high school principal Maggie Stultz introduced Sarah Jenkins, the LaFayette High School (LHS) Community Crew leader.
Jenkins told the council: "I started the LHS Community Crew after Mrs. Stultz asked me to come up with an idea to promote our school within the community."
Mrs. Jenkins said that in this role she is "working as a liaison with LHS and community organizations like the Women's Club, the Rotary, the Lions Club, DDA (City of LaFayette Downtown Development Authority) and Walker County Chamber of Commerce."
Personally, the wife of Joel and mother of two -- Gabby, 8, and Leah, 10 (who attend North LaFayette ) -- is beginning her fifth year as a paraprofessional in the special education department of LHS. Prior to her career in education, Jenkins was a practicing dental hygienist and educator in the area.
Jenkins told the council that she is "Rambler ready," and enthusiastic about her job.