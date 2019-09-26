The city of LaFayette’s Autumn Rocks Day proved to be a success as families enjoyed a full day of fun while celebrating the start of the fall season.
Autumn Rocks started off on Saturday, Sept. 24, with the inaugural Two-Person Scramble Autumn Rocks Golf Tournament. There were 52 teams to compete in the tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course.
The annual LaFayette Airport Fly-In kicked off at 10 a.m., which included free plane rides for children 8-17 years old with the Young Eagle Flights. Over 60 children experienced their first-ever plane ride that was free of charge.
Fly-In attendees, said to have grown from last year’s event, were treated to plane and helicopter rides and up-close views of a variety of 32 different vintage and modern-day aircraft. There was a cruise-in, fire truck tours, inflatables and the 50/50 ball drop. The ball drop winner received $140 in a cash reward.
The Walker County Stocking Full of Love was on hand selling barbecue, hamburgers and hotdogs where all the proceeds went to the annual charity to purchase Christmas gifts for needy children in the area.
Three tour groups enjoyed an Introduction to Caving at the Horseshoe Cave in Chickamauga. Groups met at the Grotto tent during the Fly-In and traveled in a caravan to experience a guided spelunking adventure at the Horseshoe Cave.
The Marsh House celebrated local history with Heritage Day, where vendors offered a variety of arts and crafts, books, handcrafted jewelry and a local bake sale.
The Autumn Rocks Tailgate Party had a big turnout to witness the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a large, multi-sided outdoor television screen. Families enjoyed hayrides, games and plenty of great barbecue by Wardlaw’s Lucky BBQ as well as many other food and clothing vendors.
There were over 50 participants to compete in the inaugural Autumn Rocks 5K Run and One-Mile Fun Run where winners ranged from adults to young children.
Local musical group For Love Or Money entertained the crowd with live music until kickoff time.
There was a beer garden which included a variety of draft beers and a choice list of wines.
This was the second Autumn Rocks Day held in the city of LaFayette.
With the addition of the golf tournament, the Fly-In and the Tailgate Party — all combined into one full day of free activities — Autumn Rocks proved to be a hit with all of those who attended the annual event.