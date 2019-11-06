The LaFayette Public Works Department will begin leaf pickup at a later date this season as leaves still continue to fall from residential trees.
Leaf pickup will run in two separate cycles in the city.
The first cycle will begin on Monday, Dec. 9, and the second will pick back up on Monday, Jan. 13.
Leaf pickup will run through each ward, beginning in Ward 1 and end after leaf removal in Ward 4 during the month of December.
The city will pick back up on Jan. 13 and run throughout that month until both cycles have been completed.
The city encourages any resident who must have earlier leaf pickup — after the cycles begin — to contact Public Works at 706-639-1509. There will be no charge for early pickup.