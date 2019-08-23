Qualifying is over for mayoral, council and school board seats in the cities of Walker County. Here’s who will be on the ballots in November.
LaFayette
Ward 3: Incumbent Judy Meeks, who is retired, faces no opposition.
Ward 4: Incumbent Chris Davis, a realtor, and Stacey T. Suttle, also a realtor, are running for the seat.
At large: Incumbent Wayne Swanson, a catering manager, is running unopposed.
Rossville
Mayor: Incumbent Teddy Harris, who works as mayor and in retail sales, is running again. Gary M. Anderson, who is retired, is running against Harris.
City Council: Two seats are available. The top two vote-getters will fill those seats. The candidates are: incumbent Michael Hicks, a property manager; Larry Rose, who runs a motorcycle repair shop; Hal Gray Jr., who is self-employed; Anthony Robinson, who is in car sales.
Chickamauga
Mayor: Incumbent Ray Crowder is running unopposed.
City Council: Two seats are available. The top two vote-getters will fill those seats. The candidates are: incumbent Daymon Garrett, who is retired; incumbent Lee Miller, a State Farm insurance agent; James Dale Powell, a vehicle processor.
Board of Education: Three seats are available, including a seat that was filled by appointment last year when school board member Billy Neal Ellis died. The candidates are: incumbent Gary Parrish, an automation specialist; incumbent David Askew, a customer service manager; Cynthia Roberts, an insurance agent, who was appointed to Ellis’ seat last year.
Lookout Mountain
City Council: Two seats are available and there are two candidates: incumbent Taylor Watson, who is Lookout Mountain police commissioner and a gemologist; Kevin Leckenby, an educator.