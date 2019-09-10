Christopher Lee Smith, 19, of LaFayette, has been charged with a shooting Sunday morning, Sept. 8, at 201 Sequatchie Trail, north of LaFayette.
The shooting incident left one person injured, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
An argument over money involving four people led to the shooting that injured 39-year-old James Lee, who resides at 201 Sequatchie Trail. Lee is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Smith was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor probation violation Sunday morning, Sept. 8. The next day Smith was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, Sheriff Wilson stated.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 10, Smith remains in the Walker County jail awaiting a bond hearing.