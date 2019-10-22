Main Street in LaFayette is about to get a facelift — including new water and sewer utilities — and thanks to state Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga.
Mullis has secured a commitment from the Georgia Department of Transportation to rehabilitate the segment of Ga. Highway 1/U.S. Highway 27 business corridor.
Upon completion of the water and sewer replacement, GDOT will repave U.S. Highway 27/North Main Street. GDOT will grind up the asphalt and concrete from Culberson Avenue to Rhyne Road and replace with new asphalt to improve the long-term maintenance of this section of Main Street as part of this project.
“I’m proud to be part of the LaFayette team, and I’m proud to help with this important infrastructure project” Mullis said.
New water and sewer utilities on Main Street
The city is in the process of replacing and relocating water and sewer utilities under the pavement and in traffic lanes along North Main Street on U.S. Highway 27.
The North Main Street water and sewer relocation is projected to last up to one year, as the city expects to have the water and sewer projects completed by Sept. 10, 2020.
“This is exciting news for the city of LaFayette as this project is long overdue and it will surely benefit our citizens for years to come,” Mayor Andy Arnold said.
This has been a long and highly anticipated need for the city. The current sewer line consists of clay pipes and cast-iron water mains with galvanized steel service lines that were initially installed in the 1950s (approximately 70 years ago) have aged beyond their useful life and are increasingly in the need of repairs and extensive roadway patching.
The utility relocations will require replacement of 5,880 linear feet of concrete sidewalk and replacement of 2,950 square yards of asphalt. This will allow for handicap accessible sidewalks made of concrete. The new sidewalks will last for many years to come.
The aged street is a mix of concrete and asphalt and for years has caused it to break apart due to expanding and contracting of the concrete under the asphalt.
The city intends to relocate all water mains and sanitary sewers outside (behind the curbs) of the new roadway pavement. This follows the policy established by the council six years ago to replace/relocate aged utilities out from under pavement before resurfacing whenever and wherever possible to avoid damage to new pavement.
This project will consist of constructing 4,600 linear feet of eight-inch C900 water main as well as 900 linear feet of one-inch water service tubing cased under pavement and reconnection of 70 water services.
The sewer project will consist of 5,550 linear feet of eight-inch DIP or Sewer Rated PVC gravity sewers, 23 new manholes as well as the removal of 16 manholes. The project will also consist of installing 1,300 linear feet of six-inch sewer laterals, reconnecting 50 sewer services and 50 clean-outs.
At the beginning of October, the city began work on the main sewer trunk along Duvall Lane.
Both water and sewer piping will match the same size as the aged pipes, but with newer, modern designs to meet today’s needs.
The $3,379,000 project is funded through GEFA loans (Georgia Environmental Finance) as well as T-SPLOST. Talley Construction was awarded the bid due to offering the lowest bid as compared to Corley Contractors Inc. which was priced at $4,963,241.65 and Ruby-Collins Inc. which was priced at $5,882,650.
Talley will maintain one lane at all times for traffic to flow along North Main Street with only temporary road closures as trucks move in and out of the current work site. Flaggers will be directing traffic and cones will be dispersed to allow traffic to flow away from the construction.