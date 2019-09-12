On Wednesday, Sept. 11, LaFayette Fire Services sent two of its firefighters to Workout Anytime, a fitness center in the city, to walk the number of flights of stairs that were in the World Trade Center.
It was to honor of the first responders who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 hijackers took control over airplanes in four coordinating attacks, killing 3,000 Americans, the majority being at the World Trade Center in New York. At 8:46 a.m., Flight 11 was crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. A few minutes later, Flight 77 struck the South Tower. At 9:37 a.m., Flight 77 struck the Pentagon in Washington DC. After these attacks, the passengers and crew on Flight 93, the fourth flight, learned of the premeditated attacks, and tried to overtake the plane, which ended up crashing into a field in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on-board.
In the rescue attempts, 343 firefighters died, along with 60 police officers and 8 EMS workers.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, LaFayette firefighters Michael Cook and Nathan Elliott, wearing all their gear, climbed 110 flights of stairs.
"It was amazing to do this, just considering the reasons we did it," Cook said, "but I can't say it wasn't difficult. What those amazing people did was outstanding and they left a legacy."