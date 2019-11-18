“Queen City of the Highlands” has been coined to describe LaFayette for years. But, is it a weakness? Could it be outdated? Should it be changed?
These are just some of the questions asked at the LaFayette City Council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
Downtown Development Authority members Ann Smith, Julie Carter and Chris Finkbone headed up the discussion on the current lackluster state of the city limit signs, citing that they have become faded and dirty. The city had tried to have them cleaned to no avail.
“We would like to replace the old city limit signs with something more updated, with more color and make it eye-catching to make a good impression,” Smith said.
Linda Derrick, a graphic artist who grew up in LaFayette, volunteered to do the artwork for the signs and presented five different sign ideas to the council. Each sign incorporates the “Bee” to carry on the theme of the city’s annual Honey Bee Festival.
“The challenge was to redesign the existing city limit signs,” Derrick said. “The existing signs are small and difficult to see. It would be best if they could be replaced with larger signs with nighttime reflective material.”
“We would need to use the same ‘Bee’ and same typeface across the city to create a uniting theme,” he said.
The council discussed rotating all five signs on different highways instead of settling on just one sign to be permanent.
“I like the idea of rotating the signs instead of seeing the same ones all the time,” Council member Judy Meeks said.
The subject of re-vamping the signs brought up the even more encompassing subject of re-branding the city itself at the same time.
“Using tactical urbanism is a lighter and cheaper opportunity to test how the community would respond to improvements to the city,” Carter said.
“We all move within these spaces in our community,” she said. “We need to think about what will make us happy and proud to live here. Tactical urbanism is about testing ideas to see what people like.”
According to the slides shown at the meeting, there are several cities that are already using tactical urbanism to incorporate new and vibrant ideas into their social landscapes.
“I like the idea of the testing because it doesn't commit you to it. Once we as a community make a decision for what the brand for this city is going to be, it’s not going to work unless we stick to it year after year,” Ty Willeford said.
“The city is in a renaissance mode. It’s ready for new development and a new image,” Derrick said.