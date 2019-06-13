LaFayette has approved a $3.4 million bid for relocating and replacing water and sewer lines along Main Street.
The City Council, in a meeting Monday, June 11, announced that it has accepted a $3,379,297 bid from Talley Construction Co. Inc. to complete the project.
Talley's bid undercut his competitors, which included Ruby Collins Inc., which bid $5,882, 650, and Corley Contractors, which bid $4, 963, 241, according to documents presented by Mayor Andy Arnold.
Arnold discussed a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan, explaining how Talley Construction would be paid about $400,000 from TSPLOST (Transportation Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax), with the remaining balance to be paid from the maximum GEFA loan of $3 million. The terms for repayment will be 20 years at 2.09%, for a total monthly payment of $15,304.
Council members Beacher Garmany of Ward 1, Chris Davis of Ward 4, Judy Meeks of Ward 3, and Wayne Swanson, councilman-at-large, unanimously approved the bid.
The council members thanked Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga for securing Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) assistance for the project. GDOT agreed to pave Main Street but first required that the 50-plus-years-old water and sewer systems be replaced and relocated, hence the need for the bid that Talley Construction Co. won.
Main Street is scheduled to be paved sometime between the spring and summer of 2020, contingent on replacing and relocating the water and sewer systems in that area.