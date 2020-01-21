Judge Brian House, a Superior Court Judge of the Lookout Mountain Circuit, has announced he will be seeking re-election in the non- partisan election in 2020.
He has served as Superior Court Judge of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit since Jan. 1, 2009. The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit is composed of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties. House said he considers it his honor to work as a judge and wants to continue to work hard to provide accessibility and dependability to the office of superior court judge.
House lives in Catoosa County with his wife, Jama, and their daughter, Brianna.