Jimmy Spurling of Ringgold will seek the Catoosa County coroner post and has now officially launched his public campaign by publishing his website and Facebook page.
“Social media is such an important tool in getting the word out,” Spurling said.
The coroner’s post is held by Vanita Hullender, who is leaving the job and is running for a seat on the county Board of Commissioner.
“I have been a resident of Catoosa County for 33 years since marrying Lakeview native Vickie Legg Spurling,” he said. They have one daughter, Sara, married to Jonathan Griggs, and a grandson, Hudson.
Spurling said he has been a public servant his entire adult life. He joined the Rossville Fire Department as a volunteer while still in high school and then volunteered with Fort Oglethorpe Fire Station 2.
“It was initially pretty cool getting to leave high school to run emergency calls, but once being a public servant through emergency services gets in your system, there is nothing else that will fill that void,” Spurling said.
After high school Spurling completed EMT and Cardiac Tech school at Georgia Northwestern. Spurling’s lifelong dream was to be a professional firefighter and while waiting to get hired by Chattanooga Fire Department, Spurling attended the Georgia Police Academy in 1984. Spurling was hired by the Chattanooga Fire Department in 1985. While full-time at the fire department, Spurling also worked law enforcement at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and later returned to school to obtain a degree in Christian counseling. Spurling holds a doctoral degree in Christian counseling from Covington Theological Seminary and remains active in the counseling ministry as a member at Peavine Baptist Church. He is a certified grief recovery specialist and experienced in critical incident stress management.
“I want to be the coroner of Catoosa County because it’s an continuation of what I’ve dedicated my entire career to,” he said. “I’ve stood alongside individuals and families that are most likely having the worst day of their life. At a time when they need experience, compassion and professionalism, I want to be that person.”
Spurling retired in 2010 from the Chattanooga Fire Department at the rank of captain. Since retirement Spurling has continued to provide grief counseling to individuals and families in the area and continues to serve Catoosa County as lead deputy coroner. Spurling speaks at high schools and universities on the subject of death investigation and the role of the coroner in the community.
“While investigating the cause and manner of death is the main role of the county coroner, I believe the coroner should also be actively involved in preventing deaths in the county and even across the state,” he said.
“Gaining the public endorsement of Coroner Vanita Hullender was very important to me and I plan to continue the level of service to the citizens of Catoosa County that she has provided for the last 24 years.
“My objectives are to reduce the number of suicides, drug-related deaths, child and domestic violence deaths in our county,” he said. “I will continue to work at the local and state level to meet these objectives and reduce the number of tragic deaths, especially among our youth. I will network with local resources to provide quality, confidential counseling for our police officers, firefighters, EMS and 911 personnel who face critical incident stress every day and, as a result, hope to drastically reduce the number of job burnouts, divorces and suicide rates which are high among our public servants.”
Early voting begins April 27. The general primary is May 19. More information can be found at spurlingforcoroner.com or on his Facebook page “Spurling for Coroner 2020.”