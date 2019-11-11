On Nov. 9, James Rogers made a special appearance in Fort Oglethorpe at the dedication of “Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve” to share a song he recently wrote about his hometown.
Rogers grew up in Fort Oglethorpe, attended local schools and played in the area that is now Honor Park and was at one time a playground for children.
While his music career has taken him far and wide -- from garage performances to the White House and to all but four U.S. states -- Rogers returns to Fort Oglethorpe on a regular basis.
On the day of the dedication, Rogers parked at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road and hopped a shuttle golf cart to the park, guitar in tow. He was immediately greeted by fans and friends.
Rogers shared with the audience his love of home and country. “I write a lot of patriotic songs,” he said. “This one about Fort Oglethorpe tells how I feel about my home town.”
The dedication was the debut of Rogers’ song, “My Hometown.”
City Council member Paula Stinnett, founder of Honor Park, says she plans to make a motion at the next council meeting to adopt Rogers’ song as the official song of Fort Oglethorpe.
Here are the lyrics:
My Hometown* by James Rogers
Resting on the edge of North Georgia
Just across that Tennessee line
Is the friendliest town
Anywhere around
So special to this ole heart of mine
Yeah, the sign reads Fort Oglethorpe WELCOME
But now a lotta folks just call her Fort O
But by any name for me it’s the same
Like no other place on earth I know
Cause it’s…
(Chorus)
My Hometown
My Hometown
No matter where I’ll go
Or where I’ve been
It’s great to be home with family and friends
To My Hometown, My Hometown
I thank the Lord above
For this place that I love
My Hometown
Memories of old friends and good times
Line up like mailboxes on my old street
I can almost hear us kids playing
And taste the first kiss of Summer so sweet
Yeah, gone but never forgotten
As into the future we go
But wherever tomorrow may take us
We’ll never forget you Fort O
Cause you’re…
(Chorus)
My Hometown
My Hometown
No matter where I’ll go
Or where I’ve been
It’s great to be home with family and friends
To My Hometown, My Hometown
I thank the Lord above
For this place that I love
My Hometown
There’s a whole lotta history
And a whole lot that’s new
In the park there’s a mockingbird (or a brown thrasher)
Singing a tune
You’re always welcome and we’re ready for you
So “Ya’ll come to see us real soon”
(Chorus)
My Hometown
My Hometown
No matter where I’ll go
Or where I’ve been
It’s great to be home with family and friends
To My Hometown, My Hometown
I thank the Lord above
For this place that I love
My Hometown
*All rights reserved by James Rogers