On Nov. 9, James Rogers made a special appearance in Fort Oglethorpe at the dedication of “Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve” to share a song he recently wrote about his hometown.

Rogers grew up in Fort Oglethorpe, attended local schools and played in the area that is now Honor Park and was at one time a playground for children.

While his music career has taken him far and wide -- from garage performances to the White House and to all but four U.S. states -- Rogers returns to Fort Oglethorpe on a regular basis.

On the day of the dedication, Rogers parked at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road and hopped a shuttle golf cart to the park, guitar in tow. He was immediately greeted by fans and friends.

Rogers shared with the audience his love of home and country. “I write a lot of patriotic songs,” he said. “This one about Fort Oglethorpe tells how I feel about my home town.”

The dedication was the debut of Rogers’ song, “My Hometown.”

City Council member Paula Stinnett, founder of Honor Park, says she plans to make a motion at the next council meeting to adopt Rogers’ song as the official song of Fort Oglethorpe.

Here are the lyrics: 

My Hometown* by James Rogers

Resting on the edge of North Georgia

Just across that Tennessee line

Is the friendliest town

Anywhere around

So special to this ole heart of mine

Yeah, the sign reads Fort Oglethorpe WELCOME

But now a lotta folks just call her Fort O

But by any name for me it’s the same

Like no other place on earth I know

Cause it’s…

(Chorus)

My Hometown

My Hometown

No matter where I’ll go

Or where I’ve been

It’s great to be home with family and friends

To My Hometown, My Hometown

I thank the Lord above

For this place that I love

My Hometown

Memories of old friends and good times

Line up like mailboxes on my old street

I can almost hear us kids playing

And taste the first kiss of Summer so sweet

Yeah, gone but never forgotten

As into the future we go

But wherever tomorrow may take us

We’ll never forget you Fort O

Cause you’re…

(Chorus)

My Hometown

My Hometown

No matter where I’ll go

Or where I’ve been

It’s great to be home with family and friends

To My Hometown, My Hometown

I thank the Lord above

For this place that I love

My Hometown

There’s a whole lotta history

And a whole lot that’s new

In the park there’s a mockingbird (or a brown thrasher)

Singing a tune

You’re always welcome and we’re ready for you

So “Ya’ll come to see us real soon”

(Chorus)

My Hometown

My Hometown

No matter where I’ll go

Or where I’ve been

It’s great to be home with family and friends

To My Hometown, My Hometown

I thank the Lord above

For this place that I love

My Hometown

*All rights reserved by James Rogers

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

