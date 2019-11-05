Today, Tuesday, Nov. 5, is election day, the last chance for local voters to cast ballots for who will run their cities -- Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe, as well as the last chance to vote on an exemption from school taxes for qualifying individuals. Polls are open through 7 p.m.
Here’s a quick rundown of the elections …
Fort Oglethorpe voters: Mayor and one council seat. Vote at Fort Oglethorpe City Hall, 500 City Hall Drive.
Ringgold voters: Mayor and three council seats. Vote at your assigned voting precinct.
County school tax exemption: Vote at your assigned voting precinct.
Need more info? https://www.catoosa.com/elections or 706-935-3990.