The Walker County Sheriff's office and the GBI are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy whose body was found in the woods near his residence in Chickamauga Thursday evening, Oct. 3.
According to Sheriff Steve Wilson, the boy reportedly become very ill and nauseated while at Chattanooga Valley Elementary School the morning of Oct. 3.
Shortly after arriving at school that day, he was dismissed from school at 10 a.m.
The body was discovered by the mother’s boyfriend and the maternal grandmother on Thursday at around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Old Grand Center Road in Chickamauga.
The body was located in a wooded area approximately 50 yards from the residence.
Wilson said a 911 call was made by a female after the discovery of the body.
The GBI Crime Lab Mobile Unit worked the scene until Friday morning, Oct. 4, at 2 a.m.
Wilson said there was no obvious signs of trauma to the body and foul play is not suspected at this time, but certainly not ruled out.
There’s no estimation on how long the body was at the scene, but he expects the autopsy will give a timeline as to the length, Wilson said.
Interviews are being conducted involving the adults and children who were connected to the deceased child.
The boy was a second-grader at Chattanooga Valley Elementary. His name has yet to been publicly released at this time.
The body of the child will be transported to the GBI crime lab in Decatur.
“We won’t know what happened until the autopsy has been performed,” Wilson said.