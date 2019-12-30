The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is still awaiting autopsy results on the death of 8-year-old Bentley Carter Robbins, whose body was found Oct. 3 in the woods near his residence on Old Grand Center Road in Chickamauga. Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
Following his death, investigators interviewed adults and children connected to the deceased child, the GBI Crime Lab Mobile Unit worked the scene and processed evidence collected, and the boy's body was sent for autopsy to the GBI's crime lab in Decatur.
Sheriff Wilson reported at the time of his death:
Robbins was dismissed Oct. 3 from Chattanooga Valley Elementary School at 10 a.m. after he reportedly became ill. The boy was a second-grader at the school.
His maternal grandmother and his mother’s boyfriend found his body about 8 p.m. in a wooded area roughly 50 yards from the residence.
No obvious signs of trauma to the body were noted. Foul play was not suspected at the time, but not ruled out.
Investigators could not determine how long his body had been at the scene and expected the autopsy to shed light on the timeline of events.